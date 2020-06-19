63 more test positive in central region

19 June 2020 20:50 IST

In Tiruchi, 13 patients, including two doctors, are positive

TIRUCHI

Sixty-three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday.

Among them, 13 hailed from Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts respectively, 10 hailed from Tiruvarur, nine from Nagapattinam, eight from Pudukottai, seven from Ariyalur and three from Karur.

In Tiruchi, 13 patients, including two doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, tested positive and a Tiruchi City Corporation employee tested positive. A 24-year-old female house surgeon and a 30-year-old female sonologist began showing symptoms of the virus after they attended to a pregnant woman who tested positive for the viral infection. While the house surgeon was admitted to the MGMGH, the sonologist is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

A driver with the Tiruchi City Corporation has also tested positive for the infection. Of the 13 patients, two hail from Manapparai and two from Marungapuri while the other nine belong to Tiruchi city. Four patients belong to Thillai Nagar, one from Krishnamoorthy Nagar, one from Varaganeri, one from Kuppankulam, one from Mullainagar and one from Eda Street.

“They suffered from cold, fever and other symptoms and were tested for the infection. Source of the infection is being traced,” a senior health official in the district said.

Of the 58 active cases in the district, 38 are admitted to the MGMGH while 16 are admitted at three different private hospitals in Tiruchi City. Two are undergoing treatment in Chennai and two others are admitted to the Government Ranee’s Hospital in Pudukottai.

Meanwhile, 52 patients are undergoing treatment at the MGMGH. Of them, 39 are from Tiruchi, four from Chennai, two from Ariyalur, three from Perambalur and one each from Kallakurichi, Karur, Cuddalore and one patient who landed at the Tiruchi International Airport.

Ten patients, including one from Perambalur, were discharged from the MGMGH after they recovered from the infection.

In Pudukottai district, a four-year-old girl, two women aged 20 and 24 and five men- aged 32, 29, 30, 29 and 30, all of whom returning to the district from Chennai tested positive. Of the eight patients, five hail from Aranthangi while three hail from Pudukottai town.

All patients have been admitted to the Ranee’s Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment. The total number of cases in the district is now 62 but 31 patients have recovered from the infection and have returned home.

Of the nine patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam, seven were men and two women. A police constable posted at Pandhanallur in Thanjavur district had travelled to Nagapattinam where he tested positive.

Another man, a 38-year-old returned from Bihar, where he had been working. Seven others, including five men aged 37, 47, 50, 47, 33 and two women aged 57 and 38 returned to their hometowns in the district from Chennai. All patients are undergoing treatment at the Periyar Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

In Ariyalur district, six men and a woman tested positive for the viral infection. Three men aged 41, 27 and 17 and one woman aged 48 tested positive after returning from Chennai. Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man who returned from Kerala, a 32-year-old man who travelled from Thiruvanalamai and a 33-year-old man who had been working in Bihar also tested positive.

As on Friday, Ariyalur has 15 patients undergoing treatment at the Ariyalur Government Headquarters Hospital, two are admitted to the Tiruchi MGMGH while one is admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

A total of 174 new throat swabs have been lifted from people in the district and have been sent to the K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing.

In Karur, three patients including a sanitary inspector of the Karur municipality tested positive for the virus. Another patient, a 27-year-old man who was to undergo surgery at a private hospital also tested positive.

“He was asked to take a COVID-19 test before the surgery. Unfortunately, it was positive,” a health official said. All patients have been admitted and are undergoing treatment at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

Thirteen persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Thanjavur district on Friday, taking the total number of persons infected with COVID-19 virus in the district to 214 as on Friday.

The increase in the number of new cases was attributed to the arrival of several persons from other districts, other States and . The new cases were reported from different parts of the district such as Adhiramapattinam, Orathanadu, Pattukottai and other areas.As on Friday, 94 persons are under treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital .

At Tiruvarur, ten persons tested positive for COVID-19 infection taking the tally of positive cases reported in the district to 186 as on Friday.