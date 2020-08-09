620 new COVID cases and six deaths

Tiruchi

09 August 2020 20:48 IST

The central region on Sunday recorded a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with 620 new patients testing positive for the viral infection. Six deaths - three in Thanjavur, two in Tiruchi and one in Ariyalur were recorded.

In Thanjavur, two men aged 45 and 65 and an 84-year-old woman died of COVID-19 comorbidities including diabetes and hypertension. The woman also had chronic kidney disease, official sources said.

In Tiruchi, a 78-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man died of COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital while in Ariyalur, an 80-year-old man with diabetes died at the Government Headquarters Hospital of COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiorespiratory arrest.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the central districts on Sunday. Of the 155 patients one was a manager at a private hospital in Tiruvarur, three grocery shop owners, a radiographer at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, nine staff members of private hospitals, seven PWD workers, a Revenue Inspector at Pattukottai taluk office, a village health nurse at Thugili Primary Healthcare Centre, a staff nurse at the Papanasam Government Hospital and a postmaster at Nagakudi village in Kumbakonam.

In Tiruchi, 96 patients tested positive, including many in the existing containment zones. Patients in rural parts, including Manapparai, Musiri and Thuraiyur also tested positive.

Meanwhile, 16 patients from the Tiruchi MGMGH and 54 patients from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after they recovered from the viral infection.

Among the 139 patients who tested positive in Pudukottai, many were contacts of patients who tested positive earlier. Meanwhile, 51 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Tiruvarur.

Nagapattinam recorded 69 new cases, mostly in Sirkazhi and Thirumarugal Blocks. Meanwhile, four pregnant women, 26 contact cases, six healthcare workers - including four policemen and two health workers. Four inter-district travellers also tested positive. After some employees tested positive for the virus, Collector Praveen P Nair announced that the Collectorate would be closed on August 10 and 11. Sanitising of the campus and disinfection would be done over the two days, he said.

A total of 46 patients tested positive in Ariyalur, further increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 1,291. Of them, 995 cases are active while the remaining were sent home after recovery. Meanwhile, 144 new COVID-19 throat swabs were lifted at the Ariyalur GH and at various Primary Healthcare Centres in the district and sent for testing.

In Karur, 32 patients tested positive and have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Perambalur too, recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases including 10 women. Of the 32, three patients have been admitted to the Tiruchi GH and two have been admitted to the Ariyalur GH, while the rest of them are undergoing treatment at the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.