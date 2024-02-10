ADVERTISEMENT

62 injured in jallikattu held at South Irungalur in Tiruchi

February 10, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty-two persons were injured in a jallikattu held at South Irungalur village near Samayapuram in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

According to official sources, a total of 625 bulls were released one after the other in the event and 303 tamers participated. A total of 57 persons – 15 spectators, 19 bull tamers, and 23 bull owners – suffered minor injuries during the event. They were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

Five other persons who suffered major injuries were referred to the Government Hospital at Srirangam for treatment.

