611 recruited at mega private job fair

MAYILADUTHURAI

The mega private job fair in Mayiladuthurai conducted by the district administration resulted in recruitment of 611 candidates by 76 participating companies.

As many as 4,295 candidates with qualifications of class VIII onwards comprising 1,865 boys and 2,430 girls took part in the recruitment drive conducted as per instructions from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, under the aegis of the Rural Livelihood Mission, Urban Livelihood Mission, and District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre.

Handing over the job offers to the candidates in the presence of Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam; MLAs Nivedha M. Murugan, S. Rajkmar, and M. Paneerselvam; and senior officials, Collector R. Lalitha said the other applicants will be imparted skill training by the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre.