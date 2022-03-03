61 injured in jallikattu

Sixty-one people were injured in a jallikattu held at Edaiyathur village in Ilupur sub division in the district on Thursday. As many as 807 bulls were released during the event, which lasted six-and-half hours, and 350 tamers participated. Police sources said 54 of the injured were treated at the venue, while the remaining seven were referred to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital and to a private hospital for treatment.