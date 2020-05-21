604 migrant workers leave for Bihar

21 May 2020 19:28 IST

A group of 604 migrant workers left for Bihar from Karur on Thursday.

This is the third batch of migrants to go back to their home State from Karur district since May 17.

According to an estimate, there are 7,779 migrant workers in the district. They were working in various garment and bus body building units. Most of them were from Utter Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal. Of them, 2,802 workers had expressed their willingness to return to their respective States.

The first group of 254 workers were sent to Uttar Pradesh by a special train from Tiruchi. Another group of 35 workers began their journey on Monday.

Collector T. Anbalagan said that the third group of migrants consisting of 604 persons would reach Namakkal, from where they would travel to Bihar. They were given instructions to comply with social distancing norms while travelling in buses and trains.

Arrangements had been made to send the remaining workers to their native places by train, the Collector said.