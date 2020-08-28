601 new cases and nine deaths in central region

The central districts on Friday recorded 601 fresh COVID-19 cases, a slight drop over Thursday’s count of 681. There were nine deaths - three in Pudukottai and two each in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.

In Pudukottai, two men aged 65 and 51 with co-morbidities including chronic kidney disease, acute respiratory failure and hypertension and a 70-year-old woman suffering from coronary artery disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to the viral infection.

An 80-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man from Ariyalur, a 36-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman from Nagapattinam, both without any pre-existing medical condition, succumbed to the infection. An 83-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman both suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome died at Thanjavur.

Among the central districts, Thanjavur recorded the maximum of 132 positive cases on Friday. Among them were a Village Administrative Officer from Papanasam, the panchayat secretary at Madukur block, a conservancy worker in Thanjavur, a staff member at the office of the Revenue Divisional Office, another conservancy worker at the Pattukottai municipality, four armed reserve policemen, a sub-inspector, an office assistant at the Adirampattinam.

Tiruvarur recorded 120 cases while Pudukottai recorded 97 cases. A large number of patients in both districts were primary contacts and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Tiruchi recorded a decline in cases with 85 patients testing positive for the viral infection, most from existing containment zones. Meanwhile, 29 patients admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 12 patients from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Friday.

Ariyalur saw 67 patients test positive for the infection among which many hailed from within Ariyalur town.

In Nagapattinam, an armed reserve policeman, 14 patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses, nine primary contacts, eight secondary contacts and two antenatal mothers were among the 56 who tested positive.

Karur recorded 35 new cases, while Perambalur saw nine patients test positive for the infection. Of the nine in Perambalur, three hailed from the Perambalur town, four from Veppanthattai, and two from Alathur. Meanwhile, 437 new throat swab samples have been lifted from patients with COVID symptoms, residents from containment zones and inter-district travellers.