600 kg of sea cucumber seized, three held in Nagapattinam

March 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Marine police on Saturday seized 600 kg of sea cucumber in Nagapattinam district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a godown at Thideer Kuppam in Akkaraipettai village and found 600 kg of processed sea cucumber concealed in plastic trays meant to be smuggled. The police seized the contraband and secured S. Sabarinathan, 40, K. Suresh, 47, and V. Selvam, 50, all natives of Nagapattinam district.

Police sources said they would be handed over to Nagapattinam forest range for further investigation.

