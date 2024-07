A 60-year-old woman died on the banks of river Cauvery near Melur on Thursday.

K. Vijayalakshmi from Melur was herding cattle along the banks of the river when she took the animals to the water for a drink. The woman slipped and her head hit a rock. She died on the spot, police sources said. The Srirangam police are investigating.

