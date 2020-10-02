60% work over on new barrage

TIRUCHI

02 October 2020 18:51 IST

About 60% of the work on construction of a new barrage across Kollidam river at Mukkombu has been completed, according to S. Ramamoorthy, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Tiruchi region.

The new barrage is being constructed at an estimate of ₹387.60 crore after a portion of the old barrage across the river collapsed in August 2018. The new regulator is being constructed 75 metres away from the damaged structure on the downstream of the riverbed. The work began in March l;ast year and is scheduled to be completed by March next year. The PWD is hoping to complete the project within the next four months, ahead of schedule. So far, 463 of the 484 piers for the structure had been erected, officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramamoorthy inspected the progress of work along with S. Thiruvettaiselvam, Superintending Engineer, PWD, and R. Baskar, Executive Engineer, PWD, River Conservation Division, Tiruchi, and officials of Larsen and Toubro, which is constructing the barrage.

Mr. Ramamoorthy urged the contractor to expedite the works by deploying more men and machinery, an official release said.