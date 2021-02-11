60 new COVID-19 cases reported

Tiruchi

11 February 2021 19:56 IST

The central districts on Thursday recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19. The region recorded no death according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, while Ariyalur district reported no fresh case for the second consecutive day.

All districts in the region, except Tiruchi and Thanjavur , reported less than 10 fresh cases.

Twenty patients tested positive in Thanjavur while in Tiruchi, 15. Patients in both districts were isolated cases or were primary contacts. In Tiruchi, eight patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

In Pudukottai, nine patients tested positive for COVID-19. Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur both reported six cases each.

Three cases were reported in Karur. Among those who tested positive were residents from Velayuthampalayam and Arungampalayam.

Perambalur reported one case for the viral infection, while Ariyalur reported no new case for the second consecutive day.