60 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

April 19, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 14 in Tiruchi, 11 in Mayiladuthurai, nine in Ariyalur, eight in Nagapattinam, six in Thanjavur, four each in Pudukottai and Tiruvarur, three in Karur, and one in Perambalur district.

Out of 384 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 129, Ariyalur 50, Thanjavur 44, Tiruvarur 39, Nagapattinam 37, Mayiladuthurai 30, Pudukottai 29, and Perambalur and Karur had 13 active cases.

CONNECT WITH US