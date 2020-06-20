60 more test positive for COVID-19 in central region

TIRUCHI

An office assistant at the taluk office in Sirkazhi was among 60 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday. The taluk office has been sealed.

Twenty-three of the positive patients belonged to Tiruchi, seven to Ariyalur, ten each to Thanjavur and Pudukottai, four from Nagapattinam, three from Perambalur, two from Tiruvarur and one hailed from Karur.

A 57-year-old junior revenue assistant at the Sirkazhi taluk office in Nagapattinam district tested positive for the viral infection after he suffered from cold and had difficulty breathing a few days ago.He has been admitted to the Periyar Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai. Since the man tested positive, the office has been sealed after disinfection by sanitary workers. The office will remain sealed for at least three days and all staff will be asked to get themselves tested, officials sources said.

The other three patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam are two men, a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from Thirumarugal. Both returned to Nagapattinam from Chennai. They are undergoing treatment at the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital.

A 31-year-old man from Sembanarkoil who had also returned to the district from Chennai has also been admitted to the Periyar Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

In Tiruchi, 23 patients, mostly cases from within the city limits tested positive. Of the 23, three patients had returned from Chennai, while the rest hail from Thennur, Kattur, Edamalaipattipudur, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, E.B. Road, Woraiyur, K. K. Nagar and Senthaneerpuram within city limits and at Manapparai, Manachanallur and Kallukuzhi.

In Pudukottai district, all 10 who tested positive including a 12-year-old boy and six women had returned from Chennai and Kanchipuram districts.

Ten persons tested positive in in Thanjavur and two in Tiruvarur districts on Saturday. The total number of positive cases reported in Thanjavur district so far as on Saturday increased to 223 with one death and at Tiruvarur the figure stood at 188.

In Ariyalur, an eight-year-old girl and two men aged 35 and 50 who returned from Chennai tested positive for the virus. Two men aged 20 and and 30 returned from Chengalpattu. All have been admitted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, 257 new throat swab samples have been lifted from people in the district and have been sent to the K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing.

In Perambalur, a 60-year-old man who had travelled to Chennai, a 65-year-old man who had been struggling with chest pain and was to undergo angiography in Tiruchi and a 63-year-old man who had been working as a daily wage labourer in Chennai tested positive. All patients are stable and are responding well, officials here said.

In Karur, a 27-year-old man who was to undergo an appendicitis surgery was asked to undergo a test for COVID-19 before undergoing the procedure. The test returned positive and he has been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.