60 migrant workers leave Karur

A group of 60 migrant workers belonging to West Bengal left Karur on Monday following extension of total lockdown.

Upon noticing a group of workers with luggage waiting at the bus stand, police questioned them, sources said

The workers told the police that they did not have any option other than to return to their home State as textile and other units, where they were employed, had closed down in the wake of the extended lockdown. Following this, the police personnel made arrangements for their trouble-free passage up to the State border.

