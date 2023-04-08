ADVERTISEMENT

60 injured in jallikattu in Tiruchi, Pudukottai districts

April 08, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - TIRUCHI/PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty people were injured in two jallikattu events held in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts on Friday.

Thirty-three persons sustained injuries during the jallikattu held at Balaji Nagar in Kattur near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi district. According to police, 756 bulls were released during the jallikattu in which 229 registered tamers participated in nine batches. Thirty three people — 19 bull owners, 10 tamers, and four spectators —  sustained injuries during the event. Nine of them were referred for treatment to the hospital and 24 others were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

In Pudukottai district, 27 people were injured in the jallikattu organised at Adhanakottai. As many as 645 bulls were released during the event with 300 tamers taking part. 

Sixteen among the injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining 11 injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, police sources said. 

