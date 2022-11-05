6 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number of daily case load stood at two each in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam, and one each in Karur and Thanjavur. There were no new cases in Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, and Perambalur districts. Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 30 patients under treatment, including home treatment. Mayiladuthurai had 17 cases, Thanjavur 13, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai 11, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karur 10, and Tiruvarur nine.