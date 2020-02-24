Tiruchirapalli

6 more exam centres for Plus Two announced

The number of examinations centres for Plus Two public exams have been increased to 126 from 120 last year.

The new examination centres are government higher secondary school, Ayyampalayam; GHSS, Kattuputhur; GHSS, Moovanur; GHSS, Valasiramani; GHSS, Punganur, and GHSS, Thottiyam.

Usually, a new examination centre is sanctioned if the student strength exceeds 100.

Earlier, the Parent-Teacher Associations used to lobby with the School Education Department for securing the examination centre status.

In recent years, the recommendations of the Chief Educational Officers are being accepted by the government to increase the number of centres.

The only requirements are that the school must have the specified student strength and the requisite infrastructure, Chief Educational Officer of Tiruchi district S. Shanthi said.

This year, all the six schools that were granted examination centre status were in rural parts, she said.

