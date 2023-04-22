59 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 22, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

Fifty-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number of daily cases stood at 15 in Tiruchi, 11 in Thanjavur, seven each in Ariyalur and Tiruvarur, six in Nagapattinam, five in Perambalur, three each in Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai, and two in Karur district. Out of 389 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 126, Ariyalur 55, Thanjavur 49, Tiruvarur 39, Nagapattinam 37, Mayiladuthurai 29, Pudukottai 25, Karur 15, and Perambalur had 14 active cases.