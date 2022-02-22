59 new cases, one death in central districts

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the central districts further declined on Tuesday, with 59 new infections reported by the State Health Department. One death was recorded in Tiruchi district.

Tiruchi had the highest number of new cases with 19 persons testing positive on Tuesday. In Thanjavur district, 12 new infections were reported.

The remaining seven districts reported cases in single digits. Seven persons tested positive in Karur, while Tiruvarur had six new infections. In Pudukottai district, five new cases were reported.

The districts of Nagapattinam and Perambalur each reported three new cases. Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai both had the lowest tallies, with two new cases in each district.