59 injured in jallikattu held at two villages

Fifty-nine people were injured in jallikattu held at South Kattur village near Tiruchi and Kulathur village in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

A total of 704 bulls were released at the event held in South Kattur in which 256 tamers participated. Police sources said 27 people were injured, 17 of whom were treated at the venue and the remaining referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

As many as 889 bulls were released at the event held at Kulathur village with 300 tamers taking part. Thirty-two people were injured, 23 of whom were treated at the venue. The remaining nine were referred to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.