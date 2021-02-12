59 COVID-19 cases recorded in central region

One death reported in Thanjavur

The central districts on Friday recorded 59 fresh cases of COVID-19. The region recorded one death in Thanjavur, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Ariyalur reported no fresh case for the third consecutive day.

A 65-year-old man from Thanjavur with a history of diabetes, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

All districts in the region reported less than 20 fresh cases. Tiruchi reported 17 new cases. Patients were isolated asymptomatic cases, senior health officials said. “The total active cases in the district are less than 50. We are witnessing a gradual decrease,” they said.

Thanjavur reported 16 fresh cases. Nagapattinam reported nine fresh cases while Tiruvarur reported seven.

Both Karur and Pudukottai reported an equal number of cases with four patients testing positive in each district. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses. Perambalur recorded two new cases.