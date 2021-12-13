59 COVID-19 cases in central region

Tiruchi

13 December 2021 19:31 IST

The central region on Monday reported 59 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

One person each from Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts succumbed to the infection, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Advertising

Advertising

Expect Tiruchi, Karur and Thanjavur which reported 15 cases each, all the other six districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits. Five persons tested positive in Tiruvarur and three each in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai. One case each was reported in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur districts.

Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 198 patients under treatment including those under home treatment. Karur had 161 active cases, Thanjavur 139, Tiruvarur 88, Nagapattinam 58, Mayiladuthurai 27, Pudukottai 26, Perambalur 11 and Ariyalur 10.