588 persons return by special train from Delhi

As many as 558 persons, including 292 Muslims, who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi, arrived here in the early hours on Monday by a special train that was operated from Delhi to Tirunelveli.

The district administration along with Southern Railway, Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, City Police and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) had made arrangements to ensure personal distancing at the station for the passengers and to take them by special buses for quarantine.

The special train with 24 coaches arrived at around 4.40 a.m. on platform 1 where a posse of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police personnel were deployed to ensure personal distancing of passengers after alighting from the coaches.

RPF personnel were posted in front of every compartment as well as on the other side of the platform to ensure that passengers do not alight on the non-platform side.

Official sources said there were 266 migrant labourers from various districts of Tamil Nadu on the same train. Special buses were arranged by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to take the passengers to their home towns.

The 292 passengers who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet were taken by buses of a private college to the Arabic College in Khajamalai area in the city where samples were lifted to check for the novel coronavirus. Collector S. Sivarasu who was present at Tiruchi Junction at the time of arrival of the passengers later inspected the Arabic College when the medical screening was carried out.

Mr. Sivarasu told The Hindu that all arrangements have been made for the New Delhi returnees at the institutional quarantine. A team of health and revenue officials has been deputed to monitor their health and take care of their needs. The medical test results would be known in a day. They have been asked to be in the institutional quarantine for a week.

Muzzamil Khan, coordinator for those quarantined at Arabic College, said that all 292 persons had completed 50-day quarantine in New Delhi. All of them were fine and they were being given a balanced diet. They would go home after clearance from the authorities.

Out of the 266 migrant labourers, 64 were from Tiruchi district and the rest were from 22 other district. Special buses were operated to take the passengers to Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Karur, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Villupuram where they would be screened.

Those belonging to Tiruchi district were taken in a couple of buses to the Government Engineering College at Sethurapatti near Tiruchi where they would be kept under quarantine for 14 days.