58 new houses handed over to Sri Lankan Tamils at Rehabilitation Camp in Thekkatur

February 06, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Fifty-eight new houses meant for Sri Lankan Tamils living in the rehabilitation camp at Thekkatur panchayat in Arimalam block in the district were inaugurated on Tuesday.

The houses had been built at a cost of ₹3.56 crore by the Public and Rehabilitation Department.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, Minister for Welfare of Minorities and Non Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan, and Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan inaugurated the houses and handed over the house keys to the beneficiaries at a function in Thekkattur.

Mr. Masthan said basic amenities, including drinking water supply to each house, and cement road, had been provided. The State government had taken steps to build new houses at the remaining two other rehabilitation camps in Pudukottai district.

Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya was present.