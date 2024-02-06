GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

58 new houses handed over to Sri Lankan Tamils at Rehabilitation Camp in Thekkatur

The houses were built at an estimate of ₹3.56 crore; Stage government has taken steps to build new houses at two other camps in Pudukottai district, says Minister

February 06, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-eight new houses meant for Sri Lankan Tamils living in the rehabilitation camp at Thekkatur panchayat in Arimalam block in the district were inaugurated on Tuesday.

The houses had been built at a cost of ₹3.56 crore by the Public and Rehabilitation Department.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, Minister for Welfare of Minorities and Non Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan, and Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan inaugurated the houses and handed over the house keys to the beneficiaries at a function in Thekkattur. 

Mr. Masthan said basic amenities, including drinking water supply to each house, and cement road, had been provided. The State government had taken steps to build new houses at the remaining two other rehabilitation camps in Pudukottai district. 

Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya was present.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / refugee / illegal immigrants / habitat and housing / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.