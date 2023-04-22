58 new COVID-19 cases reported in central region

April 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Fifty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number of daily cases stood at 15 in Tiruvarur, 14 in Tiruchi, seven in Thanjavur, six in Ariyalur, five in Karur, four in Nagapattinam, three in Mayiladuthurai, two each in Perambalur and Pudukottai district. Out of 397 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 125, Thanjavur 52, Ariyalur 51, Tiruvarur 45, Nagapattinam 37, Mayiladuthurai 32, Pudukottai and Karur 20, and Perambalur had 15 active cases.