10 March 2021 21:16 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Wednesday registered 58 new cases of COVID-19. According to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts recorded 15 fresh cases each while 13 persons tested positive for the virus in Tiruvarur district.

Nagapattinam recorded eight new cases; Pudukottai and Karur reported three and two fresh cases, respectively. Ariyalur and Perambalur districts recorded one case each.

Advertising

Advertising