58 new cases in delta

The central region on Wednesday reported 58 fresh cases, a substantial dip over Tuesday’s count of 106. No death was reported in the districts.

In Tiruchi, 11 patients tested positive. The patients were all asymptomatic isolated cases, health officials said.

Meanwhile, screening measures were stepped up in the district.

“We are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the viral infection does not spread and form clusters here,” an official source said.

Samples lifted

While around 1,500 to 1,800 samples were lifted earlier, the number was increased to over 2,500 over the last week.

On Wednesday, 2,745 throat swabs were lifted. “We are targeting patients with fever symptoms, severe acute respiratory illnesses and influenza-like lllnesses, those with comorbidities over the age of 60, frontline workers, international travellers landing at Tiruchi International Airport, inter-State travellers and primary contacts,” the source said.

Pudukottai reported 11 fresh cases, while Nagapattinam and Thanjavur 10 each. Among the 10 in Thanjavur were two parents and one more student of Ammapettai Government-aided Girls Higher Secondary School.

Seven reported positive in Tiruvarur and five in Karur. In Ariyalur district, two patients tested positive, while in Perambalur no fresh cases were reported.