Tiruchirapalli

58 cases in central districts

The central region reported 58 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. One patient died of the infection in Tiruvarur district.

All nine districts in the region continues to report less than 20 COVID-19 cases, reflecting a significant dip in the spread of the viral infection. Sixteen patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi, while 12 each were reported in Karur and Thanjavur districts.

In the other six districts, less than 10 patients tested positive. Six patients each reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. Pudukottai reported three while Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts reported one case each, the lowest in the region.


