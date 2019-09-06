575 minor irrigation tanks being desilted in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

About 575 minor irrigation tanks across the district are being desilted in Tiruchi district by Department of Rural Development, giving a boost to efforts aimed at water conservation.

This apart about 481 smaller ‘ooranis’ and ponds are being desilted by the department. The initiatives were part of the State government’s kudimaramathu and desilting works taken up as part of the Water Mission aimed at conservation and augmentation of water sources.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting some of the works under way in the minor irrigation tanks, Mr.Sivarasu said each of the 575 minor tanks was being desilted at a cost of ₹5 lakh with a total allotment of ₹28.75 crore.

About ₹1 lakh is spent on desilting each oorani and pond. The works on desilting the ooranis and ponds would be completed before September 15 and the works under way on minor irrigation tanks would be completed by end of this month, he said after inspecting the works under way at Kunnakulam in Tiruvellarai panchayat and at other places in the district.

Mr.Sivarasu also pointed out that 88 kudimaramathu works were taken up by the Public Works Department in the district at a cost of ₹12.72 crore. All the works have been completed and water for irrigation is flowing in all canals in the district.

Mr.Sivarasu also disclosed that the underground drainage scheme for Manachanallur town on the outskirts of the city will be ready for commissioning by October 2020. The scheme has been sanctioned for Manachanallur, a selection grade town panchayat, at an estimate of ₹30.11 crore.

Under the project, underground sewer lines are to be laid for a length of 30,856 metres with 1,105 manholes. The system would have a capacity to provide 4,800 household connections.

It would have six sub-pumping stations and a main pumping station which would pump the sewage to the treatment plant.

About 6.41 million litres of sewage a day (MLD) is to be pumped to the treatment plant at Seedevimangalam. Of this, 4.16 MLD would be from Manachanallur and about 2.25 MLD from S.Kannanur, he said.