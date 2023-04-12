57 injured in jallikattu in Pudukottai and Perambalur districts

April 12, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Fifty seven people were injured in jallikattu events held at Maravamadurai and Rapoosal villages in Pudukottai district and at Thondamanthurai village in Perambalur district on Wednesday.

At the jallikattu held at Maravamadurai, 849 bulls were released and 300 tamers participated. Of the 14 persons injured, 13 were treated at the venue and one was referred to hospital. At Rapoosal, 810 bulls were released and 300 tamers participated. Of the 21 persons injured, 16 were treated at the venue and the remaining five were referred to the GH at Ilupur and Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Police sources said 22 persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Thondamanthurai with 14 of them treated at the venue and the remaining eight referred to Perambalur Government Hospital. The number of bulls released at the event was 536 and the participating tamers 240.

