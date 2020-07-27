566 more test positive for COVID-19 in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region on Monday saw a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 cases with 566 patients testing positive. Two deaths were recorded — one each in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam.

In Tiruchi, a 79-year-old man died of respiratory failure at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital while a 60-year-old man with type-2 diabetes and severe hypertension died at the District Headquarters Hospital, Nagapattinam after suffering from respiratory failure.

Of the 566 who tested positive, 188 hailed from Tiruchi, 115 from Thanjavur, 98 from Pudukottai, 67 from Tiruvarur, 48 from Ariyalur, 22 from Nagapattinam, 21 from Perambalur and seven from Karur.

In Tiruchi, of the 188 patients who tested positive, many hailed from existing containment zones. The patients have been admitted to the Tiruchi MGMGH for treatment.

In Thanjavur, of the 115 patients, some hailed from the Kumbakonam municipality while the remaining were primary and secondary contacts of patients who had tested positive earlier. The patients have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a total of 111 patients were discharged from the TMCH and returned home after recovering from the infection.

A total of 98 patients tested positive in Pudukottai while 67 tested positive in Tiruvarur. In Ariyalur, 48 patients, including an 11-year-old girl, tested positive for the viral infection. While one patient had returned from Bihar and another from Singapore, the remaining were all primary or secondary contacts of patients who tested positive earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is 875, of which 725 have been discharged.

A total of 21 villages in Ariyalur have been declared containment zones as on Monday. Health officials have also lifted 279 new throat swab samples from patients and have sent it to the lab for testing.

Perambalur recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases, including a five-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. While 12 have been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital, three have been admitted to the Ariyalur GH and six to a private hospital in Tiruchi.

In Nagapattinam, of the 22 patients, two travelled from Tiruvarur, one from Pondicherry and two from Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, six patients living near the Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Service Station in Kuttalam tested positive. Three pregnant ladies and few local contacts have also tested positive.

Karur recorded seven cases, including six men aged 49, 52, 71, 25, 21 and 55 and a woman aged 50. The patients have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.