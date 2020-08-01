564 new COVID 19 cases, no deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region on Saturday recorded 564 fresh COVID 19 positive cases though no the region recorded no deaths as per the State Health Department bulletin.

Among the fresh cases, 167 patients hailed from Thanjavur, 136 from Tiruchi, 91 from Pudukottai, 45 from Tiruvarur, 37 in Nagapattinam, 36 in Karur, 32 in Ariyalur and 20 in Perambalur.

In Thanjavur, three workers at a private hospital, five staff nurses of the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and an office assistant of the Village Administrative Office in Vilangudi were among those who tested positive. The others included patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses and contacts of local cases.

In Tiruchi, 136 patients tested positive. Among them, many hailed from within the city limits. Meanwhile, 79 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 14 people from the COVID Care centre in Khajamalai was discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

A total of 91 people from Pudukottai and 45 people from Tiruvarur tested positive for the viral infection.

In Nagapattinam, four healthcare workers, one Armed Reserve police personnel from Nagapattinam, a Revenue Inspector posted in Kaanoor Check post, a sanitary worker in the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and a policeman from the Nagapattinam police station were among those who tested positive for the viral infection. Eight patients tested positive after showing symptoms of Influenza-like Illness.

In Karur 36 patients tested positive while 18 patients were discharged after recovery.

A total of 32 patients tested positive in Ariyalur. The total number of cases in the district is 950. Meanwhile, 158 new throat swabs were lifted and sent for testing.

In Perambalur, 20 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Including these patients, a total of 497 patients have tested positive in the district so far, of which 192 are active cases.