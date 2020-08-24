561 new cases, 13 deaths in central region

Pudukottai records the highest number of new cases with 155 testing positive

The central districts on Sunday recorded 561 new cases for COVID-19, depicting a considerable drop from 633 patients who tested positive on Saturday for the viral infection. But there were 13 deaths on Sunday, compared to nine the previous day.

The 12 casualties accounted for four patients from Thanjavur, and three each from Tiruvarur and Tiruchi. The rest comprised one patient each from Karur, Nagapattinam and Perambalur districts.

In Thanjavur, a 55-year-old man who was recovering from a Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery died of respiratory failure caused by the viral infection, and a 48-year-old man died with comorbidities including coronary kidney disease. A 65-year-old woman also succumbed to the infection with comorbidities including hypertension and diabetes. A 56-year-old Sub Inspector of Police attached to Thogur Police Station in Thanjavur also succumbed to the viral infection. He had been in home quarantine but was shifted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after he suffered respiratory distress, official sources said.

In Tiruvarur, men aged 81, 80 and 68 died with comorbidities including diabetes. In Tiruchi, a 53-year-old man suffered respiratory failure, and a 76-year-old man who suffered acute kidney injury succumbed to the infection.

A 95-year-old man from Karur, a 74-year-old man from Nagapattinam and a 67-year-old man from Perambalur succumbed to the viral infection with comorbidities including diabetes and hypertension.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai recorded the highest number of cases in the central region, with 155 cases. Among the patients who tested positive were ante-natal mothers, primary contacts of those who tested positive, and local cases whose contact and travel history will be traced.

In Thanjavur, an electrician at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, a staff nurse at a private hospital, a staff nurse at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, a government school teacher, two district reporters of two different Tamil dailies were among the 116 who tested positive in the district.

Tiruchi recorded 96 cases, many of who hailed from existing containment zones, some frontline workers and primary contacts. The patients have been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment.

In Ariyalur, 64 patients- 34 from Ariyalur town, 11 from Thirumanur, five each from T. Palur and Andimadam, and seven from Jayankondam tested positive for the viral infection on Sunday, while in Karur, 49 patients tested positive.

Perambalur recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases- 13 from Perambalur town, nine from Veppanthattai, seven from Veppur and one from Alathur blocks. The total number of cases in the district is now 1153. In Thanjavur, 29 patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In Nagapattinam, 22 patients, including one healthcare worker at the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital, 10 primary contacts and four patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses tested positive for the viral infection.