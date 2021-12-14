56 test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

14 December 2021 19:49 IST

The central region on Tuesday reported 56 fresh cases and two deaths.

One person each from Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts succumbed to the infection, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Barring Tiruchi, Karur and Thanjavur, which reported 14 cases each, all the other six districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits.

Four persons each tested positive in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, three in Mayiladuthurai, two in Pudukottai and one in Perambalur. No fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur district.

Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 197 patients under treatment including those under home treatment. Karur had 155 active cases, Thanjavur 135, Tiruvarur 84, Nagapattinam 58, Mayiladuthurai 28, Pudukottai 27, Perambalur 12 and Ariyalur 9.