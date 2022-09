ADVERTISEMENT

About 56 kg of ganja found in a bush at Adhiramapattinam coastal area was recovered by local police on Sunday.

On receiving information about ganja pedalling and concealment, a police team inspected the bushes along Thambikottai Maravakkadu area where they spotted two plastic bags containing the contraband.

Twenty-eight bundles, each weighing around 2 kg, were found in the plastic bags. The seized contraband was taken to the police station later.