April 02, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Fifty-six persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Malaiyur village in the district on Sunday. As many as 523 bulls were released during the event which lasted around six-and-half hours with the number of participating tamers being 300. Forty eight among the injured were treated as outpatients at the event venue and the remaining eight injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, said police sources.