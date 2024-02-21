GIFT a SubscriptionGift
56 injured in jallikattu at T.Mangapatti in Tiruchi

February 21, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty six persons were injured in jallikattu held at T. Mangapatti village near Uppiliyapuram in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, 683 bulls were released one after the other in the event and 250 tamers participated. A total of 56 persons — six spectators, 20 bull tamers, and 30 bull owners — ,were injured in the event. Four of the injured persons were referred to the government hospital while the others were treated at the event venue. After the event, a bull fell into a nearby well and was rescued with minor injuries.

