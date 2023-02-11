HamberMenu
56 injured at jallikattu in Tiruchi district

February 11, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-six people were injured in a jallikattu held at Irungalur and N. Poolampatti villages in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

A total of 610 bulls were released at the event held at Irungalur village in which 300 tamers participated. Thirty people comprising nine bull tamers, five bull owners and 16 others such as event organisers and spectators sustained injuries. Six persons were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here, while the remaining were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

Twenty-six people sustained injuries in a jallikattu organised at N. Poolampatti village. As many as 680 bulls were released into the arena during the six-hour-long event with 200 tamers taking part in the event. Thirteen of the injured were tamers, four bull owners, and nine spectators. Four persons were referred to Tiruchi GH, while the rest were treated as outpatients at the event venue, police sources said.

