553 new cases, nine deaths in central districts

12 August 2020 20:51 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region on Wednesday accounted for 553 new COVID-19 cases, and nine deaths. Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts recorded two deaths each. There was one death each in Tiruvarur, Karur and Ariyalur districts.

A 72-year-old man with a history of coronary artery disease and a 58-year-old man with acute coronary syndrome died at a private hospital in Tiruchi, while in Pudukottai, two men aged 45 and 75 died of respiratory distress and COVID Pneumonia.

Two men aged 53 and 34 in Perambalur, a 56-year-old woman in Tiruvarur and a 59-year-old woman from Ariyalur and a 55-year-old man from Karur died of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 pneumonia.

Pudukottai recorded the highest number of cases among the central districts, with 149 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Of them, 77 were immediate contacts of patients who tested positive earlier, and 39 patients had symptoms such as Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses, 28 local cases whose contact history had to be traced, and three antenatal mothers.

In Tiruchi, 137 new cases were recorded, including many from within existing containment zones. Meanwhile, 15 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 25 people from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam saw 72 new cases of the viral infection, among whom were four police personnel, two staff nurses, 32 primary contacts, 16 local cases and two antenatal mothers. Of the patients, 28 were admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital, 19 were admitted to the Periyar Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai, 16 to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital while nine were admitted to hospitals in Chennai, Vellore and Pondicherry.

Ariyalur recorded a spike in cases with 66 new cases reported on Wednesday. A large number of patients- 20, hailed from Thirumanur while the remaining were scattered across Ariyalur district.

In Thanjavur, four doctors, a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School Thirukarukavur, and several women who were primary contacts of patients who tested positive earlier also tested positive among the 59. Tiruvarur recorded a sharp fall in COVID-19 cases with only eight patients testing positive for the infection.

Karur recorded 41 new cases on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 51 patients were discharged from Karur Government Medical College Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

Of the 21 patients who tested positive in Perambalur, many were primary contacts and interdistrict travellers. Meanwhile, 412 new throat swabs were lifted from patients showing COVID symptoms or were immediate contacts of those who tested positive earlier.