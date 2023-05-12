ADVERTISEMENT

5.50-kg ambergris seized, three held

May 12, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The arrest of three persons by Tiruvarur Forest Department personnel has led to the seizure of ambergris weighing around 5.50 kg.

According to official sources, two days ago Tiruchi Forest Department officials received information that ambergris were being transported from Tiruchi to Nagapattinam by road. They alerted their counterparts in the neighbouring districts.

Tiruvarur officials were checking vehicles passing through major thoroughfares leading to Nagapattinam from Tiruchi. During the vehicle check at Ammaiyappan on Friday afternoon, they signalled a team of four persons travelling on three motorcycles to halt.

When the gang attempted to flee, they managed to intercept two motorcycles and caught hold of three persons, while the fourth person escaped on his motorcycle.

On interrogation and search of their belongings, ambergris weighing around 5.50 kg worth over ₹6 crore was seized from Suresh of Tiruchi, Balasubramanian of Tiruvarur and Velmurugan of Nagapattinam.

