55 papers presented at All India Legal History Congress

The second All India Legal History Congress on May 21 and 22, on the theme: ‘Pursuit of Legal History of India in the 21 st century’, hosted virtually by the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) witnessed presentation of 55 select papers by faculty, research scholars and students from India and China.

The event, funded by the State Government, was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of High Court of Madras, and Chancellor of TNNLU, Justice Sanjib Banerjee. The Chief Justice released the edited book containing select papers presented in the First All India Legal History Congress, hosted by the Gujarat National Law University in 2020, and addressed the gathering.

Anthony Musson, Professor and Head of Research at the Royal Palaces, U.K, delivered his keynote address on ‘Making Legal History in India'.

V. S. Elizabeth, Vice-Chancellor, TNNLU, a specialist in Feminist Jurisprudence and Professor of History for nearly three decades, presided over. The Registrar of TNNLU, K. R. Leela, who is also a Senior Judicial Officer, spoke.

The eight technical sessions were on the topics: Legal History from 600 BC to 600 AD; Legal History from 600 AD to 1200 AD; Legal History from 1200 AD to 1700 AD; Legal History from 1700 AD to 1947 AD; Constitutional History; Legal History of South Asia; History of Women and Law in India; and Teaching of Legal History.

Radhika Singha, Professor, JNU, New Delhi, an eminent scholar and Bhavani Raman from University of Toronto, Canada, addressed the valedictory session.

Prof. Elizabeth announced on the occasion that the third All India Legal History Congress would be hosted by National Law Institute University, Bhopal.