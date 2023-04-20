HamberMenu
55 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number of daily cases stood at 14 in Tiruchi, nine in Thanjavur, eight in Ariyalur, seven each in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, three each in Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Karur, and one in Perambalur district. Out of 385 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 128, Ariyalur 52, Thanjavur 47, Tiruvarur 39, Nagapattinam 34, Mayiladuthurai 30, Pudukottai 28, Karur 15, and Perambalur had 12 active cases.

