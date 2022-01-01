55 new cases, one death in central region

TIRUCHI

01 January 2022 23:14 IST

The central region reported 55 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. One death due to the viral infection was reported in Tiruvarur district.

Tiruchi reported a sudden spike in cases on Saturday as 21 patients reported positive for the viral infection.

Thirteen patients tested positive in Thanjavur.

The remaining seven districts registered five or lesser COVID-19 cases. Five patients each tested COVID-19 positive in Karur and Mayiladuthurai.

Four contracted the infection in Tiruvarur, and three each in Perambalur and Pudukottai. Meanwhile, Ariyalur registered one case, while no fresh COVID-19 case was registered in Nagapattinam on Saturday.