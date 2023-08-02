55 locations identified for performing puja on Aadi Perukku

August 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In order to ensure incident-free celebration of Aadi Perukku, which falls on Thursday, the 18th day of Aadi month in Tamil calender, the district administration has identified 55 bathing ghats along the banks of the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers for people to take holy bath and perform puja.

A majority of the identified locations are in Srirangam taluk followed by 11 in Thottiyam taluk. Eights bathing ghats have been identified in Tiruchi city limit.

In a statement, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said people should take bath only in the designated places. They should avoid venturing into the deeper areas of the rivers. In Tiruchi the devotees could perform puja at Amma Mandapam, Geethapuram, Karuda Mandapam, Subramania Swamy Temple, Ayyalamman, Odathurai, Thillai Nagar and Gandhi bathing ghats. In Tiruverumbur block, bathing ghats at Mullaikudi, Vengur, Panaiyakurichi and Ottakudi had been identified for the people to offer prayers. Pettavaithlai, Murungapettai, Kambarasampettai, Mutharasanallur and Mukkombu were among the 18 places identified in Srirangam taluk.

Mr. Kumar said people above 60 years of age and below 10 years should avoid taking bath in the rivers.

Meanwhile, K.C. Neelamegam of Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, in a statement, said a large number of devotees was expected to visit the bathing ghats in the district on Thursday. The district and Tiruchi Corporation should take effective steps to prevent the river banks from being polluted with discarded clothes, plastic bottles and carry bags.

