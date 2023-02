February 10, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Fifty-five persons, including eight women, who were found seeking alms in public places in the city were rescued by police teams and sent to different homes. The action was carried out on Thursday and Friday on the instruction of Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya. Split into five teams, police personnel found those seeking alms at public places in the city limits and rescued them. This exercise would continue, a police press release said.