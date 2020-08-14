546 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in central region

Tiruchi East Tahsildar office was sealed after a few staff test positive

TIRUCHI

The central region on Friday recorded a dip in COVID 19, with the districts here accounting for 546 new cases. There was a drop in deaths due to the viral infection too – two each in Thanjavur and Karur and one each in Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts.

Men from Thanjavur aged 63 and 67 and a 55-year-old man from Ariyalur died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital of COVID pneumonia and respiratory failure while a 63-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man with co-morbid conditions, including diabetes, died in Karur. The men had also suffered from bronchial asthma.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai district recorded the maximum number of fresh positive cases among the central districts with 155 new patients. A large number of the patients were immediate contacts and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI), official sources here said.

Among the 106 persons who test positive in Tiruchi were several individuals from already existing containment areas. A grocery store in West Boulevard Road was closed and sealed after three among its 17 employees tested positive for the viral infection. Forty-five more samples from individuals from adjacent shops and others were taken on Friday.

“The shop owners themselves came forward to shut shop,” said a senior official at the Tiruchi City Corporation.

The Tiruchi East Tahsildar office was also sealed after a few employees, including the Tahsildar, tested positive for the viral infection. “We closed the office on Friday, after disinfection and sanitisation, it will be opened on Monday onwards,” a Revenue official said.

Thanjavur recorded 88 cases, a decline in comparison to the last few days. Among the new cases were a Thanjavur Medical College Hospital nursing superintendent, a sub-inspector, three employees of a private bank in Vadavoor, and a staff nurse at the Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital. Housewives, students were also among the positive patients, as they were immediate contacts of patients who had tested positive earlier.

Tiruvarur recorded 56 new COVID cases, while Ariyalur recorded 69. In Ariyalur, 20 of the 59 hailed from Thirumanur, while 13 belonged to Ariyalur town. Meanwhile, 378 throat swab samples have been lifted on Friday and sent for testing.

Of the 34 patients to test positive in Nagapattinam, two were frontline workers, three inter- district travelers and 16 primary contacts. In Karur, a policeman was among those who tested positive. Individuals from Thogamalai, Kulithalai were also among the positive patients.

Perambalur recorded 24 new cases including five inter-district travellers, 11 patients with ILI, two antenatal mothers and other local cases. While most patients were admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital, five were admitted to various hospitals in Tiruchi.