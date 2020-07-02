542 solar-powered pumpsets allotted

Ramanathapuram district has been allotted 542 solar-powered farm pumpsets for 2020- 2021 under the Central government’s PM-KUSUM scheme.
According to a press release from Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, solar-powered farm pumpsets with a capacity between 5 HP and 10 HP will be available for openwells and borewells. The government will provide financial subsidy of 70% to farmers.
For installing a 5 HP pumpset, the maximum cost will be ₹2.42 lakh. For 7.5 HP motor, it is ₹3.67 lakh and 10 HP motor ₹4.39 lakh.
The seniority list of farmers registered with TangedcoCO for free farm power supply will not be disturbed. Farmers availing the subsidy must give a declaration that micro-irrigation systems will be installed in their fields.
Priority will be given to farmers from SC/ST communities.
Interested farmers from Ramanathapuram, Thiruppullani, Mandapam, RS Mangalam and Tiruvadanai can contact Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Agriculture Department at 9443323374. Farmers from Paramakudi, Nainarkoil, Mudukulathur, Bogalur, Kamudi and Kadaladi can contact the AEE at 8525033365.
