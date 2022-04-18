₹5.41 crore disbursed as COVID ex-gratia in Tiruvarur

April 18, 2022 18:21 IST

A sum of ₹5.41 crore has been disbursed as COVID-19 ex-gratia relief to 1,082 families in Tiruvarur district.

Disclosing this in a press release on Monday, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said that so far 1,217 applications for COVID ex-gratia relies were received and 1,082 found eligible.

While 105 applications were rejected for reasons such as duplication of relief application, 30 were under consideration of the Death Ascertaining Committee, she added.

Referring to a Supreme Court order delivered on March 20 in connection with disbursement of COVID ex-gratia relief, the Collector said the applications for ex-gratia for the deaths that occurred before March 20, 2022, should be submitted before May 18, 2022, and for the deaths that occurred after March 20, 2022, the applications should be submitted within 90 days from the date of demise, electronically through www.tn.gov.in Those families which were not able to submit their applications on time due to various reasons could submit their petitions to the District Revenue Officer.

