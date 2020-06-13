54-year-old man dies in Thanjavur

13 June 2020 20:32 IST

41 persons test positive in central region

TIRUCHI/THANJAVUR

A 54-year-old person from Thanjavur died of COVID-19 virus on Friday and 41 patients from central region tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The patient from Thanjavur was suffering from long-term health problems who tested positive on June 6 died at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital on Friday.

He was said to be suffering from multiple health problems – coronary artery disease, deep vein thrombosis on his left lower limb, dilated cardiomyopathy, liver dysfunction, pulmonary edema, and diabetes, according to the medical bulletin of the State Health Department.

Of the 41 fresh positive cases reported on Saturday, Tiruvarur district recorded the maximum cases with 15 cases, including an “imported” case. Thanjavur came next with 10 positive cases on Saturday. Tiruchi and Karur recorded six and five cases, respectively. Perambalur and Nagapattinam accounted for two cases each and Ariyalur one. No fresh case was recorded in Pudukottai district.

The total number of positive cases in Tiruvarur district increased to 120 with the addition of 15 new cases on Saturday. While 51 of them have been discharged after treatment, the remaining persons are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvarur Government Medical College hospital. With 10 persons testing positive for the virus in Thanjavur, the tally of total affected persons in the district touched 150. Of them 53, were still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Of the two cases in Nagapattinam, one of them had returned from Velachery in Chennai and he has been quarantined at the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam. The other patient was a returnee from Bengaluru. He hailed from Komal village near Kuthalam. Both of them were asymptomatic. He was under treatment at the Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

In Tiruchi district two of the six new cases were from Srirangam. Jeeva Nagar and K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi city accounted for a case each. All of them were said to have contracted the virus from positive persons, who had returned from Chennai. All were asymptomatic and were said to be stable at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital. Four positive patients were discharged from the hospital after treatment on Saturday.

Two of the five positive patients in Karur were from Gandhigram, one each from Vengamedu, Kadavur and Thanthonrimalai. All of them were under treatment at the Government Karur Medical College Hospital.

The lone patient, who was diagnosed for the virus, from Ariyalur district hailed from Namankunam village. He was reported to have contracted the virus from a Chennai returnee, who had tested positive for the virus.