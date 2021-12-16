TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 16 December 2021 20:33 IST
54 new COVID-19 cases, one death in central region
The central region reported 54 fresh cases and one death on Thursday.
All nine districts in the region reported 15 or lesser cases. Fifteen persons reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi. The district also reported the single fatality. Karur reported 12 and Thanjavur 11 cases.
The remaining six districts registered less than five cases each. Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam recorded four cases each, Mayiladuthurai three, Ariyalur and Perambalur two each and Pudukottai one.
